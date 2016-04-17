NPRpoetry Moment: The Watchful Dog, And A Falling Feather

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

How about a poetry break now? Here are a couple of Twitter poems for you, part of our celebration of National Poetry Month. Here's one from Vermont listener Heather Kohser.

HEATHER KOHSER: (Reading) Short-lived quietude. Squirrel sneaks down budding tree. One white dog watches.

MARTIN: Heather Kohser told us that she sat down to tweet us a poem when her little dog, Moonbeam, interrupted her - or should we say inspired her?

MARTIN: Thank you, Heather. Here's one from Kathleen Gresham-Everett in Missouri's Ozark Mountains.

KATHLEEN GRESHAM-EVERETT: (Reading) A single feather falls from the sky. I scan the clouds for Icarus.

MARTIN: Let's hear it one more time.

We are loving reading and hearing you read your poems this month. There's still plenty of time to share your work. Tweet us using the hashtag #NPRpoetry. We'll be back with more at the end of this program.