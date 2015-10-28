But Is It Art? Cleaning Crew Thought It Was Garbage

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The expression but is it art got new meaning over the weekend at a modern gallery in Italy when one exhibit was taken out with the garbage. It was titled "Where Shall We Go Dancing Tonight?" and consisted of empty champagne bottles, confetti and cigarette butts strewn across the floor, which did not look much like art to the cleaning crew, especially since there had been a party. The exhibit did return yesterday after the materials were pulled out of the trash. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.