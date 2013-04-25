Listener Muses About Visions And Cherry Blossoms

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And now the latest in our series Muses and Metaphor. We are celebrating National Poetry Month by hearing your poems that you've been sending us via Twitter. Today we hear from Sarah Jones of Seattle. She recently moved from Los Angeles with her husband and two sons and says her family made it just in time to see the cherry trees blossom. Here she is.

SARAH JONES: Our two boys have been so excited to live in an area with so many trees, and they especially love the cherry blossoms. Many years ago my husband and I decided not to have any more children. But from time to time, we daydream of having a little girl. This poem is a vision of that little girl.

Petals from the cherry blossom bless the pavement like the puckered lips of a preschooler with pigtails.

MARTIN: Now, we know those go by pretty fast, so let's hear it again.

JONES: Petals from the cherry blossom bless the pavement like the puckered lips of a preschooler with pigtails.

