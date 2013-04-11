Listener Muses About Tobacco, Parcheesi, and Espresso Cups

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And we have the latest in our series, Muses and Metaphor. We're celebrating National Poetry Month by hearing your poetic tweets. Poems at 140 characters or less that you send us on Twitter.

Today's poem comes from Chris Johnston of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He writes and tweets under the name Boinkaz. Our series curator Holly Bass says she likes this one because it reminds her of her first trip to Istanbul, Turkey earlier this year. Here's the tweet.

BOINKAZ: In the bazaar for the ennui of rolled tobacco, and the company of the unaccompanied. The Parcheesi and the tiny espresso cups.

MARTIN: Let's hear it again.

MARTIN: That was a poetic tweet submitted by Chris Johnston.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

