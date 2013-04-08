Poker Player Muses About Mondays

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And now, the latest in our series Muses and Metaphors. We're celebrating National Poetry Month by hearing your poetic tweets. You've already been sending us poems that are 140 characters or less. Today, we bring you a tweet from listener Joel Dias-Porter. He lives in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He plays poker for a living. And here is his tweet.

JOEL DIAS-PORTER: Monday, Monday, even my reality checks are bouncing.

MARTIN: That went by pretty fast, so let's hear it again.

DIAS-PORTER: Monday, Monday, even my reality checks are bouncing.

MARTIN: That's a poetic tweet submitted by Joel Dias-Porter. We also want to hear from you, as we celebrate National Poetry Month. Tweet us your original poetry, that's 140 characters or less. Use the hashtag TMMPoetry. If your poem is chosen, we will help you record it for us and we will air it in the program this month. You can learn more at the TELL ME MORE website. Go to NPR.org/TellMeMore.

