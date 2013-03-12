Muses And Metaphor 2013: Tweet Us Your Poetry!

Poetry and social media join forces once again in April. Tell Me More celebrates National Poetry Month with its 3rd annual Muses and Metaphor series. We'll feature poems exchanged via Twitter by NPR fans — always in 140 characters or fewer. Tweet your poem using the hashtag: #TMMPoetry.

This year, we've more than 1000 responses, and we've heard poetic tweets from a doctor in Philadelphia,Pa.; a translator in Chicago, Ill.; an Egyptian-American poet in Washington, DC; and the renowned poets Elizabeth Alexander and Nikki Giovanni. We've also heard poems about the Boston marathon bombings.

Keep up wit the series on Twitter, stop by our Storify below, or listen to what we've aired so far below.

Poet, writer and performer Holly Bass is the curator of Muses and Metaphor. Tell Me More host Michel Martin kicked off the series with Bass in early April.

