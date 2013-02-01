Morning Shots: Lois Lane Has An iPad, And Linda Gray Has A Story About Her Leg
Does Lois Lane's iPad mean that Zack Snyder's approach to Superman will be fresher and more modern than people are expecting? [The Guardian]
Too much? Too little? How much information are you supposed to hand out in a movie trailer anyway? [The New York Times]
If you're gearing up for a big Super Bowl party this weekend, don't feel alone: CBS is gearing up, too, and it's a sizable job. [The Hollywood Reporter]
Amanda Palmer and Andrew Sullivan have a fundamental philosophical underpinning in common, says Matthew Ingram in an examination of the importance of relationships with users. [Paid Content]
This bit between Jimmy Fallon and Channing Tatum was funny even before Tatum started dancing. [Splitsider]
And finally: Linda Gray says the leg on the famous poster for The Graduate was hers. Her leg! Stunt leg! Famous stunt leg! Now that's entertainment. [The Guardian]
