School Teacher Tweets On Cycle Of Life

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

I'm Michel Martin and this is TELL ME MORE from NPR News. We're going to get into the Barbershop in just a few minutes, but first the latest in our series, Muses and Metaphor.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MARTIN: We've been celebrating National Poetry Month by hearing your poetic tweets. Today we hear a tweet from Jessica Mogis. Jessica is a Montessori school teacher and recording studio manager in Omaha, Nebraska.

Now, remember, these are short, only 140 characters each, so here is a tweet by Jessica Mogis.

JESSICA MOGIS: Piecing the confetti of life's bowl from birth, my daughter. Sky shattered in her hand, she gathers the shell of a robin's egg.

MARTIN: And we know that went by pretty fast, so let's hear it again.

MOGIS: Piecing the confetti of life's bowl from birth, my daughter. Sky shattered in her hand, she gathers the shell of a robin's egg.

MARTIN: That was a poetic tweet submitted by Jessica Mogis from Omaha, Nebraska. And if you would like to help us celebrate National Poetry Month, tweet us your original poetry. You can learn more at the TELL ME MORE website. Go to NPR.org and click on the Programs menu to find TELL ME MORE. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.