Virginia Author Remembers Nostalgic Summers

And next, the latest in our series Muses and Metaphor.

HURTADO: We've been celebrating National Poetry Month by hearing your poetic tweets. We've been asking you to send us poems that are 140 characters or less.

And today we hear from Luisa Igloria from Norfolk, Virginia. Luisa is an author, teacher and directs the Master of Fine Arts Creative Writing program at Old Dominion University. But she still has enough time to continue her quest to write a poem a day.

Now, remember, these are short, only 140 characters each. Here is a tweet by Luisa Igloria.

LUISA IGLORIA: Remember when summers strung fish bodies to bleach in the sun, then winters, their quick salt a welt on our lips.

HURTADO: That's a poetic tweet submitted by Luisa Igloria.

