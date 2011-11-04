'Daily Show' Producer's Book: Blasphemy Or Hilarity?

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business is self-promotion from on high. For the last year someone has been posting messages on Twitter using the name TheTweetOfGod. The pithy posts on morality, celebrities, even the Greek debt crisis may be hilarious to the tweeter's 45,000 followers, though possibly blasphemous to others.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And now the identity of the tweeter of God was revealed recently. It turned out to be comedy writer and former "Daily Show" executive producer David Javerbaum. He spoke to us about tweeting.

DAVID JAVERBAUM: As a comedy writer, it's pretty good, because brevity is often considered the soul, the heart, you know, the gist, the very essence, kind of the nub, the central aspect, if you will, of mirth or wit or comedy or humor.

MONTAGNE: Javerbaum's posts weren't just a writing exercise. They were also a way to promote his new book, which came out this week and is called "The Last Testament: A Memoir by God." He may need to keep tweeting to publicize it. The big book retailers Wal-Mart and Costco refuse to carry it. And that's the business news for MORNING EDITION, on NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.