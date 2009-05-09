© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tune In For Kathie Lee Gifford Next Week

By Scott Simon
Published May 9, 2009 at 6:00 AM MDT

Kathie Lee Gifford will be on our program next week. I gather from some messages I received that some people just don't think NPR and Kathie Lee Gifford belong in the same sentence.

But millions of people like her — including me. I think she's a funny, shrewd old show biz pro who has played in churches and cruise ships on her way to concerts, Broadway and television studios, and next week she'll recall the time that she sang gospel songs for thousands of prisoners in the San Luis Obispo, California federal prison.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon