Maz Jobrani, Playing The 'Axis Of Evil' For Laughs

Maz Jobrani was six years old when his family emigrated to the U.S. from Iran during the Iranian revolution. He grew up outside of San Francisco, attended UC Berkeley and enrolled in a PhD program at UCLA before trying his hand at stand-up comedy and acting.

Since turning pro, Jobrani has acted in the ABC sitcom The Knights of Prosperity and performed with the Axis of Evil comedy tour, sharing the stage with fellow Middle Eastern comedians Ahmed Ahmed and Aron Kader. He is currently on a solo stand-up tour.

