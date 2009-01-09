Joan Rivers Talks About Nips, Tucks And New Book

Joan Rivers' plastic-surgery adventures are as well-known as her penchant for joking about them. She's just published a new book on the subject, Men Are Stupid... And They Like Big Boobs.

And as Rivers tells Scott Simon, her new book — subtitled "A Woman's Guide to Beauty Through Plastic Surgery" — doesn't hold back any details.

"It's a procedure, and you should know what's going on and you should take it very seriously before you make your decision," Rivers says. With several doctors in the family, she says she grew up hearing about such work.

But Rivers is also still doing comedy. And as usual, she's sure to say something that will outrage, shock or offend someone.

"What makes me laugh is, of course, the absurd," Rivers says. "The horror. Anything that upsets me. I talk about how I hate children because I love children. I reverse a lot of stuff."

In addition to highly personal topics, Rivers often jokes about the economy these days — especially the scandal surrounding disgraced financier Bernard Madoff. "In between being hilariously funny, it's so, it's just ruining so many lives," Rivers says.

But she does have one subject that's off-limits — for now.

"Obama, you cannot touch yet," Rivers says, "because we all have such high hopes for him."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.