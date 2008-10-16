© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is Cable TV Recession-Proof?

By Kim Masters
Published October 16, 2008 at 4:00 AM MDT

STEVE INSKEEP, Host:

The attendant on duty could not figure out why the station was suddenly so busy. About 40 people abruptly took advantage of the mistake, and one customer was gleefully waving her receipt after filling up her Ford Expedition for $8.85. And that's the business news on Morning Edition from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

RENEE MONTAGNE, Host:

And Steve, you feel better than you sound, right?

INSKEEP: I feel just fine, Renee. Don't worry about me. I'm just working.

MONTAGNE: All right. And I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Kim Masters
Kim Masters covers the business of entertainment for NPR News. Her reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. She joined NPR in 2003.