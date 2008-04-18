'Walk Hard' Steps All Over the Music Biopic

A few years ago, director Jake Kasdan woke in the middle of the night with an idea: He knew, suddenly and certainly, that his next film would be a fake music biopic.

The result was Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, starring John C. Reilly as a musician with an identity crisis — to say nothing of his troubles with women and drugs.

Kasdan and Reilly join Fresh Air to talk about their work on the film, which is now out on DVD.

This broadcast originally aired December 3, 2007.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.