Revealing Slices of 'Quarterlife'

Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick, creators of Thirtysomething and executive producers of My So-Called Life, are making news again with a new series.

It's called Quarterlife, and it's airing not on TV, but in short, six-to-an-hour episodes on the Web. Some pundits are touting it as an alternative for audiences during the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike.

Critic David Bianculli, who's working on the Web himself now at TVWorthWatching.com, has a review.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.