© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Adam Shankman, Putting New Moves on 'Hairspray'

Fresh Air
Published July 19, 2007 at 7:58 AM MDT
Adam Shankman cozies up to <em>Hairspray</em> co-star Queen Latifah at the film's Los Angeles premiere.
Robyn Beck
/
Getty Images
Adam Shankman cozies up to <em>Hairspray</em> co-star Queen Latifah at the film's Los Angeles premiere.

John Waters' movie Hairspray, about a full-figured teen who bops her way to popularity (and fights for racial integration) on a TV dance show in '60s Baltimore, was a cult camp classic that became a hit Broadway musical. Now that stage musical has been re-adapted into a film — starring John Travolta, no less, in the role created by Waters' drag-queen muse Divine.

We talk with director and choreographer Adam Shankman, who directed The Wedding Planner and choreographed Boogie Nights — not to mention the legendary musical episode of Buffy, the Vampire Slayer.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.