Knightley in 'Pride and Prejudice'

The Jane Austen classic Pride and Prejudice takes to the screen again, in an adaptation starring Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet; Matthew MacFadyen as Mr. Darcy; and Donald Sutherland as Elizabeth's father.

The new feature version follows in revered footsteps: A version in 1940s featured Laurence Olivier, and a BBC production of the 1990s won many arduous fans.

But director Joe Wright's rendition of Pride and Prejudice reflects a new emphasis on physical details and well-orchestrated ensemble scenes.

