Director Rodrigo Garcia, Linking 'Nine Lives'

Rodrigo Garcia's Nine Lives peeks into the lives of nine women for about 10 minutes at a time. He's attracted an all-star cast to the project, which builds on his past exercises in minimalist filmmaking.

Among the notables taking part: Kathy Baker, Amy Brenneman, Glenn Close, Lisa Gay Hamilton, Holly Hunter, Sissy Spacek and Robin Wright Penn. Even young Dakota Fanning makes an appearance, as do Molly Parker, Sydney Tamiia Poitier, Mary Kay Place, Amanda Seyfried and Elpidia Carrillo.

And those are just the women. Joe Mantegna, Jason Isaacs, Aidan Quinn, William Fichtner and Miguel Sandoval help round out the roster.

