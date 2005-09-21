Feisty, Familiar, and British: Tom Wilkinson

British actor Tom Wilkinson is starring in two new films: Separate Lies, opposite Emily Watson, and The Exorcism of Emily Rose.

Wilkinson played an out-of-work steel-mill manager in the popular British film The Full Monty, and he was nominated for a best-actor Academy Award for In the Bedroom. In that film, he played a father -- opposite Sissy Spacek -- coping with the death of his son.

Wilkinson's other film work includes Sense and Sensibility, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and The Girl with the Pearl Earring. He is also starring in the upcoming film Mr. Ripley's Return.

