Peter Turnley's 'Unseen Gulf War'

Photojournalist Peter Turnley was working outside of the journalists' pool during the Gulf War, when on the morning of the last day of the conflict he arrived at what he calls the "mile of death." It was a stretch of desert road back to Baghdad from Kuwait where retreating Iraqis were bombed by Allied forces.

His pictures from that day are gathered together in an online exhibit called The Unseen Gulf War. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Turnley about his photos, his work as a photojournalist and about the cost in human lives of war.

In the text that accompanies his exhibit Turnley notes that the images do not represent his judgment on the Gulf War. He writes, "What they do represent is a part of a more accurate picture of what really does happen in war."

