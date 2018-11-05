Officials: Over 430,700 Ballots Cast During Early Voting In New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico election regulators are reporting a major surge in early and absentee balloting as voters decide on a new governor, two open congressional seats and whether to re-elect a Democratic U.S. Senator.

The New Mexico secretary of state on Sunday reported that 430,796 ballots had been cast as of the close at the close of early voting over the weekend. Midterm elections in 2014 attracted about 255,000 early and absentee votes. In 2010, it was nearly 300,000.

Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce of Hobbs is running for governor against Democratic U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham amid public frustration over the economy, public schools and crime.

In the state's southern congressional district, Republican state Rep. Yvette Herrell faces Democratic attorney Xochitl Torres Small.