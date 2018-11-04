New Mexico Sees Major Increase In Early Voting Compared To 2014

SANTA FE – Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver announced the final in-person early vote and current absentee numbers for the 2018 general election in New Mexico. Here is a statement from Oliver's office:

430,796 New Mexicans have voted as of the end of early voting yesterday, Saturday, November 3, 2018. Voters who chose to vote absentee may still return their ballots to their county clerk’s office or to an Election Day voting location by 7:00PM on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

“Early voting around the country this year has produced record-breaking results and New Mexico is no exception,” said Secretary Toulouse Oliver. “A healthy democracy requires healthy voter participation and with over 430,000 New Mexicans having already voted this year, it’s clear that our democracy is alive and well.”

For comparison, in 2010, the last year there was an open gubernatorial seat as there is in this election, the total number of absentee and in-person early voters was 297,768 with 607,700 total voters. In 2014, the last mid-term election year, 250,708 New Mexicans voted absentee or early in-person, with 485,161 total voters.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6, 2018 and polls will be open from 7:00AM-7:00PM (MST).