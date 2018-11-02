Las Cruces Superfund Project Transparency Draws Locals

Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) has marked the sixth anniversary as part of a multi-agency effort that will likely take 15 t0 20 years to remove the chemical perchloroethylene (PCE) from our water at the corner of Griggs and Walnut streets. To stay transparent to the public, LCU hosts an annual “meet and greet” open house for local residents to show how the water is being cleaned.

“This site is considered a major success in cleaning up a contaminant spill,” explains Water Administrator, Adrienne L. Widmer, P.E. “To date more than 530 million gallons of groundwater have been extracted from the PCE plume and more than 46 pounds of PCE have been removed from the extracted groundwater.”

Tours led by LCU staff in late September spoke to members of the community and explained the history of the site and how involved the cleaning process is: water from the affected wells is pumped into storage tanks and through bubbling air stripping technology machines that treat the water. The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system monitors all City water wells and booster stations at all times, including the Griggs and Walnut site. Additionally, LCU Water Section staff checks the Superfund site twice a day to make sure operations are running smoothly.

Frank Kershaw who lives in the county decided to come out this year to see what equipment the City uses for this project. “It’s been informative to see the process,” he said.

On the day of the tour, area residents went in and out of the site across from the City’s Soldados Athletic Complex. They were able to learn the history, that how in 1993, during regularly testing, trace amounts of PCE were first detected in two City water wells near the intersection of Griggs and Walnut Streets. PCE is a man-made chemical commonly seen in dry cleaning fabrics and metal degreasing operations.

The wells were taken out of the water distribution system, and in 2001, and the Griggs and Walnut Joint Superfund Site was listed with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). That’s when the City coordinated with the County, the New Mexico Environmental Department, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to determine the extent of PCE plume and the best method to treat the water to put it to beneficial use.

If you missed the tour this year, don’t worry! LCU will welcome the public again next year to get an inside look into operations at the Griggs and Walnut Joint Superfund Site.

