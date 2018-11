Tracy Roy content director with the Las Cruces Bulletin shares what the Bulletin is working on this week. This week: Profiles of Democratic candidates in the races for New Mexico Governor and 2nd Congressional District, also columns this week on the need to vote and negative campaigning, we get a preview of the Renaissance Art Faire and a hometown artist returns with a new exhibit. Also, in sports, the undefeated Centennial girls soccer team goes to state with a national ranking.